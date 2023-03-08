Joppatowne Elementary School wins Fall Stock Market Game Championship

A team of students from Joppatowne Elementary School won the Maryland Northern Regional Elementary School Championship in the Fall Stock Market Game, an annual competition organized by the Maryland Council on Economic Education.

More than a thousand student teams across Maryland created and managed an investment portfolio in the Stock Market Game using $100,000 of hypothetical cash on the New York, American and NASDAQ markets.

The 10-week investing program provides students real-world experience in investing, requiring them to make decisions about analyzing market forecasts, trading stocks, and completing transactions online. In the process, they develop skills in math, critical thinking, research, and reading.

The Maryland Council on Economic Education offers the Stock Market Game to students and teachers throughout Maryland each fall and spring so students can learn about stock markets, the American economic system and the global economy, according to a news release from the council.

The winning team – including team members Corrine DuVal, Emily Friskey, Marco Manzotti, Vivienne Nave, Vincent Peterson and Harlan Wilson – increased their portfolio by the largest margin, to $108,401. The team was guided by advisor Kathleen Thompson, Gifted and Talented specialist, and sponsored by the APG Federal Credit Union.

All winners at the state and regional levels will be celebrated at an awards ceremony on May 17 at Towson University.