Two arrested following police chase that ends in crash at Route 152 and Route 7 in Joppa

Two men are in custody following a police chase along Route 152 that ended after the car alluding police struck another vehicle at the intersection with Route 7 in Joppa, according to a spokesman from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
A sheriff’s deputy traveling south on Route 152 in the area of Old Mountain Road South initiated a traffic stop shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, said Kyle Andersen, a public information office for the sheriff’s office. Once the deputy got out of his vehicle and started to make contact with the driver, the vehicle began to flee the area, he said.
The suspect vehicle eluded the deputy, traveling south on Route 152 before turning around at Clayton Road, then began traveling north on Route 152. One the car reached the intersection with Route 7, it struck another vehicle driven by a civilian, Andersen said.
Following the crash, two occupants of the car got out and began to flee on foot. After a brief foot chase, both men were taken into police custody without incident, Andersen said.
Three individuals in the vehicle that was struck refused treatment at the scene, Andersen said.
This article may be updated.