Joppa man sentenced to life in prison for brutal attack of a county sheriff’s office correctional deputy

A Joppa man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for brutally attacking a county sheriff’s office correctional deputy last November at the Harford County Detention Center.

Matthew Dwight Tingler, 39, of Joppa, pleaded guilty in Harford County Circuit Court in June to first-degree attempted murder in the attack on Cpl. Michael Vesek on Nov. 21.

According to the Harford State’s Attorney’s Office, sentencing guidelines from the Maryland Automated Guidelines Systems calculated a range of 25 to 40 years of incarceration for Tingler. State’s Attorney Alison M. Healey, however, argued that this was an appropriate case for a lengthier sentence, citing Tingler’s violent criminal history and the severity of the crime.

Healey also noted the numerous opportunities for rehabilitation and treatment that have been afforded to Tingler throughout the course of his involvement in the criminal justice system, all of which have been unsuccessful, leading her to request life in prison for Tingler, according to a news release from her office.

When attacked last year, Vesek was supervising Tingler, who was placing a phone call in the counseling office at the Harford County Detention Center, according to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office. During the call, Tingler became enraged and used the telephone receiver to strike Vesek in the face. The two began to fight, and Tingler tried to strangle Vesek with his hands and then wrapped the phone cord around his neck multiple times, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Tingler hit Vesek repeatedly in the face with the phone receiver, a tape dispenser and a portable radio that was on a desk in the office. Vesek lost consciousness before other correctional deputies arrived and found Tingler attacking Vesek, who was motionless, semiconscious and bleeding profusely. Deputies unwrapped the cord from Vesek’s neck and had him transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview for treatment, the state’s attorney’s office said.

During sentencing, Judge Diane Adkins-Tobin said that a clear message must be sent to the inmate population that the court will not tolerate these kinds of “incredibly vicious” acts.

“There are people who are just plain evil, and that is Mr. Tingler,” Adkins-Tobin said.

Tingler’s attorneys, Andrew Geraghty and Carl Schlaich, could not be reached for comment.

Adkins-Tobin ordered Tingler immediately transferred to the Division of Correction and not held locally while pending additional matters, the release said.

“I commend Cpl. Vesek for his bravery today in addressing the court and reliving the attack that he had to endure at the hands of Matthew Tingler,” Healey said. “It is my hope that today’s life sentence will bring Cpl. Vesek and his family some closure and am relieved that justice was served.”