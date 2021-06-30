Duplex fire in Joppa destroys home, sends 13-year-old and two firefighters to area hospitals

A Tuesday fire at a Joppa duplex sent three people to the hospital and caused $350,000 in damage to the home’s structure and contents, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Firefighters responded to the report of a fire on the 300 block of Chimney Oak Drive in Joppa at approximately 9:33 a.m. and found a two-story duplex aflame. It took four hours and 52 firefighters to control the blaze, the fire marshal’s office reported.
The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company was the primary agency responding to the fire, and two of its members sustained minor injuries. A 13-year-old was also transported and evaluated for smoke inhalation, according to the fire marshal.
The child was taken to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center; one of the firefighters was taken to The Johns Hopkins Hospital and the other to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center in Baltimore County, according to the Joppa-Magnolia fire company.
The fire, which rendered the home a total loss, caused approximately $250,000 in damage to the structure and about $100,000 of damage to the home’s contents, the fire marshal reported.
While the firewall between the two units in the duplex contained the bulk of the flames to one unit, that unit suffered heavy damage; its second floor collapsed into home’s basement, the fire marshal said. The other attached unit sustained significant heat, smoke and water damage.
The cause of the fire and where it originated are still under investigation, according to the fire marshal’s office.
The fire was discovered by the home’s occupant, and the property’s smoke alarms were functional.