Harford man charged after allegedly stabbing friend at his house in Joppatowne held without bail

A Harford County man charged in connection to a non-fatal stabbing in Joppatowne was held without bail after a hearing in Harford County District Court on Monday.
Austin F. Jones, 28, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and violating a protective order related to an alleged stabbing on Friday.
According to documents filed in Harford County District Court, county sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Brittany Drive around 2:40 p.m. Friday for the report of an assault. When a deputy arrived, he found Christopher Cousins, 26, screaming in pain. Cousins had a puncture wound to his left arm, a bloody nose and a “severe burn” on his right palm, the documents state, where the skin was blistered and bubbled.
Cousins told police that Jones, his friend, came over earlier and “jumped him,” the documents state, after Cousins invited him in the house. The two struggled for a short time before Jones allegedly stabbed him, the documents state, and pushed Cousins back toward a fireplace. Cousins put his hand on the fireplace and got burned, the documents continue.
“Mr. Cousins could only advise [Jones] kept yelling something about money and marijuana,” the documents state.
Deputies eventually found Jones in the attic of a house on the 500 block of Eckhart Drive in Joppa, where he was arrested without incident. Jones was not allowed to be in the house, as one person residing there has a protective order against him, the documents state.
Cousins was taken to the hospital Friday and released later that night, according to the sheriff’s office.
At a Monday bail review hearing, Jones’ attorney Brad Clark argued that the court could set conditions that would allow Jones to be released. Jones’ only failure to appear was from 10 years ago, Clark said, suggesting that he could be released and expected to return to court when the time comes. Further still, Clark said, Jones would not want to get in touch with Cousins if granted bond.
“He has absolutely no desire to have any further contact with the complaining witness,” said Clark, an attorney with the public defender’s office.
Prosecutor Logan Hayes pointed to the seriousness of the charges and the fact that Jones did not have a verified address as reason to hold him without bond. District Administrative Judge Susan Hazlett agreed with him.
“The nature of the facts... does concern this court,” Hazlett said in making her decision.
Jones, speaking over his attorney’s admonishments at points, said he did have a job and a verified address. As the hearing ended and he began to step out of frame of the video call, he expressed frustration with the decision in no uncertain terms.
“He just railroaded me,” Jones said loudly.
What followed after that statement was yelling over the video call. The voice sounded like Jones’.
Clark declined to comment on the case after the hearing.