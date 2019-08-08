Fire destroys vacant house in White Hall

Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that significantly damaged a vacant house in White Hall.
The fire, in the 5100 block of Jolly Acres Road, was reported by a passerby at nearly 3:30 in the morning Wednesday, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Tax records list Pondview Farm Market LLC as the owner of the house.
The fire, which began in the interior of the single-story dwelling, caused about $135,000 in damage, officials said.
About 30 firefighters from the Norrisville Fire Company had the fire under control in about a half-hour.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Bel Air office at 410-836-4844.