The John Carroll School in Bel Air receives $1.8 million grant for science learning

The John Carroll School has been awarded a $1,865,000 grant from The John L. Stasiak Foundation, the largest first-time gift in the school’s history.
The grant will help fund the modernization of the school’s science learning spaces. Eight classrooms and laboratories will be fully renovated and re-purposed to provide state-of-the-art facilities and equipment that replicate university and professional experiences.
“These new spaces will enable our faculty to expand the breadth of our challenging science curriculum and prepare our students to transition to college-level work while sparking their interests in the sciences,” the school said in a statement.
Plans call for reconfiguring work spaces and creating combination classroom/labs for integrated lecture and applied learning. Workspace furnishings will be mobile and reconfigurable to enable group learning. All cabinetry and storage will be upgraded to meet the requirements of current equipment and materials.
The installation of new fume hoods, plumbing, gas lines and safety equipment is included in the design, and new seating and desks will be added for students and faculty. The work areas are ergonomically designed and reflect best practice for college preparatory learning.
“John Carroll is deeply grateful to the Stasiak Foundation for its support,” school President Stephen DiBiagio said. “This transformative grant will allow us to increase overall lab space to meet the growing demand for STEM courses while ensuring that John Carroll students are able to work in state-of-the-art labs that mirror those on college campuses and in leading institutions nationwide.”
The John L. Stasiak Foundation was established by the late John Stasiak, a graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. In the grant acknowledgment letter, foundation trustee Marianne Schmitt Hellauer wrote, “Mr. John L. Stasiak was a most generous and caring man who took great pleasure in helping churches, schools and hospitals in the Baltimore area to be able to maintain their facilities in order to support their work. It is an honor for me to continue this work in his name and memory.”
Founded in 1964, The John Carroll School in Bel Air is the only coeducational, independent Catholic high school in northeastern Maryland.