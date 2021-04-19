Lockdowns over at Bel Air schools after police respond to reports of an armed individual nearby

Two Bel Air area schools went on brief lockdowns Monday morning as police investigated reports of an armed person in the Brierhill area.
As of about 9:30 a.m., police had one person in custody and there was no threat to the community, said Kyle Anderson, spokesperson for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported.
Police responded to the 1100 block of Vanguard Way at about 8 a.m., Anderson said. Police did not identify the man in custody.
Southampton Middle School and The John Carroll School, both about five minutes away, were both under modified lockdown, during which no employees or students are permitted to leave the building and all classes are held indoors.
Southampton went into lockdown around 8:30 a.m. Jillian Lader, a spokesperson for Harford County Public Schools, said the school has been given the “all clear,” but the principal will officially lift the lockdown at 10 a.m., at the end of second period.
As of about 9:30 a.m., the lockdown at John Carroll had also been lifted.