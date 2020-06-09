John Carroll School in Bel Air to offer graduation prayer service for students

The Class of 2020 at the John Carroll School in Bel Air are invited to come back to campus one more time next week for a graduation service.
“After careful consideration of numerous alternatives and consultation with local and state authorities, we are excited to share that we will welcome the Class of 2020 seniors to campus on Friday, June 19 at 7:00 p.m. for a special Graduation Prayer Service,” according to a message from Principal Tom Durkin.
The independent Catholic high school has been closed since March 16, following state guidance on public school closures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. While some restrictions have been lifting, others still in place mean the prayer service will be for seniors only, with no outside guests, Durkin wrote.
“We will follow all safety protocols, including spacing each graduate’s chair on the field to ensure safe social distancing,” he wrote.
The event will be live streamed via the John Carroll YouTube channel for families to watch and a recording of the event will be available upon conclusion of the prayer service. A photographer will be on hand to take pictures of each graduate receiving his or her diploma.
The prayer service is not mandatory for graduating seniors, Durkin wrote, “as we understand some people may not be comfortable participating in a group event. For seniors who do not wish to participate, we will contact you to make alternate arrangements to pick up your diploma.”
In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Saturday, June 20.