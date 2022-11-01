John Carroll School adds two new trustees

The John Carroll School Board of Trustees announced Oct. 17 it has added two new trustees, Stephanie Hau and Gregory Komondor.

“The addition of these two trustees further strengthens an already strong board,” said John Carroll Board of Trustees Chair retired Lt. Gen. Mark Ramsay.

Stephanie Hau, a parent of John Carroll graduate Alexander Hau, is the president & CEO of Bel Air’s Chesapeake Environmental Management which was founded by Hau nearly 30 years ago. Over the years, Hau and her company have won numerous awards including Top 100 MBE, Harford County Woman of the Present, multiple SmartCEO Awards, Maryland’s Top 100 Women and Small Business Person of the Year.

Gregory Komondor currently serves as the associate superintendent for the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Before being an associate superintendent, Komondor worked in the Harford County Public School system for more than 30 years as a social studies teacher, football coach and assistant principal, including 12 years as principal at Bel Air High School.

“Steph’s unwavering commitment to philanthropy, combined with her business acumen and proven leadership skills, make her a tremendous asset,” Ramsay said. “And Greg’s deep knowledge of education and ties to the local community are a tremendous resource as John Carroll continues to innovate and grow.”

Founded in 1964, The John Carroll School in Bel Air is the only coeducational, independent Catholic high school in northeastern Maryland.