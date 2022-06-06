John Archer School graduation 2022 | PHOTOS

John Archer School graduation ceremony 2022 John Archer School graduate Kameron Christ, center, can't contain his excitement as he recieves his certificate from Board of Education member Sonja Karwacki while teacher Lydia Raab, left, and Principal Randy Geyer cheer him on during the school's graduation ceremony Friday, June 3, 2022 at the John Archer School. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)AdvertisementJohn Archer School graduation ceremony 2022 John Archer School graduate Deyanira Morales Carpio is surrounded by friends and family as they gather for a small reception after the school's graduation ceremony Friday, June 3, 2022 at the John Archer School. John Archer School graduate Scott Jianniney tips his cap as he enters the gym during the school's graduation ceremony Friday, June 3, 2022 at the John Archer School. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

John Archer School Principal Randy Geyer pauses for a moment to wipe away a few tears as he talks about graduate Gabriel Little, who passed away in 2017, during the school's graduation ceremony Friday, June 3, 2022 at the John Archer School. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

John Archer School graduate Enegbe Abung, left, proudly accepts her certificate from Board of Education member Sonja Karwacki during the school's graduation ceremony Friday, June 3, 2022 at the John Archer School. John Archer School teacher Jennifer Woppman, back, shares a moment with graduate Deyanira Morales Carpio after receiveing her certificate during the school's graduation ceremony Friday, June 3, 2022 at the John Archer School. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

John Archer School Senior Class representative Enegbe Abung, left, gets some help delivering her recorded addrress from teacher Sandy Finley, right, as the pair stand at the podium during the school's graduation ceremony Friday, June 3, 2022 at the John Archer School. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Proud John Archer School Principal Randy Geyer welcomes the many friends and family gathered for the school's graduation ceremony Friday, June 3, 2022 at the John Archer School. The John Archer School Class of 2022 patiently wait to enter the gym for the John Archer School graduation ceremony Friday, June 3, 2022 at the John Archer School. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

John Archer School graduate and Senior Class representative Enegbe Abung makes her way out of the gym to celebrate with her classmates during the school's graduation ceremony Friday, June 3, 2022 at the John Archer School. John Archer School graduate Josiah Daniel inspects his certificate after returning to his seat during the school's graduation ceremony Friday, June 3, 2022 at the John Archer School. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

John Archer School graduate Jared Ferguson smoles as he takes his seat with his fellow graduates during the John Archer School graduation ceremony Friday, June 3, 2022 at the John Archer School. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

John Archer School teacher Lydia Raab, back, shares a moment with graduate Kameron Christ during the school's graduation ceremony Friday, June 3, 2022 at the John Archer School. John Archer School graduate Kameron Christ is all smiles as he grips his certificate tight while moving back to his spot with some help from proud teacher Lydia Raab, back, during the school's graduation ceremony Friday, June 3, 2022 at the John Archer School. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)