The John Archer School Prom 2022

Connor Farley, left, and his prom date Abby Iwanowski pose for a few photos for friends and family as they arrive at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood for the John Archer School prom Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The John Archer School celebrated its prom Saturday in grand fashion at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood. With COVID stopping the last two graduating classes from having their prom, Principal Randy Geyer and his staff invited the former students to join in the celebration. A superhero-themed event, some students dressed as their favorite superhero while others stayed with the more traditional prom attire. Even the “Caped Crusader” himself, Batman, stopped in for a visit.

John Archer School staff members, from left, Jennifer Langrehr, Lydia Raaband, and Alice Hackford have some fun posing for a few photos woth Batman during the John Archer School prom at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

John Archer School graduate Ian Nohe smiles as he dons his prom crown after arriving for the John Archer School prom at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

John Archer School graduate Keith Brown and his mom Rowena Jacobs share a few special moments on the dance floor during the John Archer School prom at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

John Archer student Abby Iwanowski, front, and her date Connor Farley get the party started as they step out on the dance floor during the John Archer School prom at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

John Archer School graduate Wesley, Superman, Haroun shows off some of his moves as he and the Caped Crusader himself, Batman, spend some time on the dance floor during the John Archer School prom at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Proud dad Charles Bell and his daughter Lauren make their entrance during the John Archer School prom at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

John Archer student Kameron Christ, center, can't hold back his excitement as he is greeted by Principal Randy Geyer as Christ and mom Kim Christ, left, arrive for the John Archer School prom at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

John Archer student Annabelle Chilcoat and her prom date Matthew Mitchum pose for a few photos before making their way into the party for the John Archer School prom at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

John Archer school student Ene Abung, center, poses for a few photos with her mom Edith Ibuzo, left, and family friend Theresa Smith as they arrive for the John Archer School prom at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

John Archer student Matthew Mitchum and his prom date Annabelle Chilcoat make their way into the party after posing for a few photos during the John Archer School prom at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Dressed in his Superman costume, John Archer School graduate Wesley Haroun finds his groove as he and some friends dance the day away during the John Archer School prom at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

John Archer student Jared Ferguson poses for a few photos with proud mom Tonia Ferguson as they join the party for the John Archer School prom at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

John Archer School graduate Matthew Holcomb poses for a few photos with Batman and the Bat cyle during the John Archer School prom at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)