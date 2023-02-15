Joe Cassilly withdraws name from Harford County ethics board consideration

Former Harford County state’s attorney and disbarred lawyer Joe Cassilly has withdrawn his name from consideration for the county’s ethics board. He is the brother of Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly.

Joe Cassilly announced the decision at the beginning of Tuesday night’s County Council meeting, addressing the council.

“In the interest of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety, I feel that it would be in the best [interest] for everyone involved if I withdrew my name from consideration,” Joe Cassilly said. “I think in the long run, it’s the best thing for all of us.”

Joe Cassilly said he previously served Harford County government for 41 years as a prosecutor and after his brother became county executive, he wanted to get involved again and looked for ways he could serve. Both Army veterans, Joe Cassilly said Bob Cassilly “wanted to bring integrity and honesty as a key part of his administration” and Joe Cassilly wanted to support his brother’s efforts. Joe Cassilly said he looked at the available boards and commissions, and selected the ethics commission.

“I thought that the ethics commission would be a good fit for me, that I could add something and still serve the county,” Joe Cassilly said.

But, after attending last week’s County Council meeting and hearing comments from the public expressing concern with his ability to make decisions fairly, specifically if an issue directly involved his brother, Joe Cassilly conceded that serving on the ethics board was not a good idea.

“I have to say honestly that I could not be impartial dealing with such a complaint,” he said. “And even if that were the decision of the commission, it would not end there. There would always be those who claim that a decision was made based on my presence on the ethics commission, and they would question my brother’s reasoning and ethics for putting me on the commission.”

After his announcement, County Council President Pat Vincenti and council members Aaron Penman and James Reilly thanked Joe Cassilly for his service to the country and the county.

Sam Kahl, spokesperson for Bob Cassilly, said the county executive referred to his previous statement on “Joe Cassilly’s service and character” and had no further comment. In the Feb. 9 statement, Bob Cassilly called his brother a “model citizen and community volunteer for over 70 years” and said he appointed his brother to the ethics board “because he has demonstrated throughout his life a commitment to ethics far surpassing anyone I have ever known.”