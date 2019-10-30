People can shop for materials and tools for their craft projects, and they can also work on those projects at a Concept Store thanks to features such as a Creators’ Studio space for classes and events, tools that can be rented by the hour such as a “long arm” quilting machine and Glowforge laser etching machine, the Joann Custom Shop with its custom sewing services and the Cut Bar, where employees will cut customers’ fabric into sections, according to a company news release.