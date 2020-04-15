Harford sheriff’s office seeking information about attempted burglary of Havre de Grace pawn shop

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about an attempted burglary of a pawn shop in Havre de Grace.
Deputies responded to the J&K Pawn Shop in the 2100 block of Pulaski Highway around 11:50 p.m. April 5 for the report of a burglary alarm.
Police said they found damage to the front door of the business, but no entry was made. Deputies obtained images of two suspects, both male, one wearing all black and the other in a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and shoes, and a backpack.
Anyone with information should contact the Deputy Upham at 410-612-1717.
A $1,000 reward is also being offered for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of individuals responsible for the crime. Information must be reported via the Harford Crimes Solvers tip line at 888-540-8477 or only at www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted to be eligible for the reward.