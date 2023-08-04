Advertisement
The Aegis
Harford County

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood kicking off crab feast series in Havre de Grace

The Aegis

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is planning one-day pop-up crab feasts, with the first in Havre de Grace, aimed at finding a second physical location for the Baltimore-based restaurant.

The “Tides & Tastes” series is kicking off at La Banque De Fleuve on Aug. 12. The business’ website did not list times or locations for forthcoming pop-up stops.

The Havre de Grace crab feast will raise money for The Brigance Brigade Foundation, a nonprofit named for former Raven O.J. Brigance supporting people with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The cost of admission includes unlimited steamed crabs, bottomless beer and wine and a buffet that includes some of the restaurant’s other menu items — like crab pretzels and crab cake egg rolls.

The event, which runs from 4-8 p.m., also will feature live music from the Virginia-based band The Dundies, interactive games, celebrity appearances, raffles and more, according to the restaurant’s website.

A general admission ticket for the feast is $125. Patrons also can buy a VIP table for 10 for $1,500. Tickets can be purchased for the family-friendly event on the restaurant’s website at https://jimmysfamousseafood.com/product/tides-tastes-aug-12th/.

