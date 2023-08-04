Jimmy’s Famous Seafood kicking off crab feast series in Havre de Grace

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is planning one-day pop-up crab feasts, with the first in Havre de Grace, aimed at finding a second physical location for the Baltimore-based restaurant.

The “Tides & Tastes” series is kicking off at La Banque De Fleuve on Aug. 12. The business’ website did not list times or locations for forthcoming pop-up stops.

The Havre de Grace crab feast will raise money for The Brigance Brigade Foundation, a nonprofit named for former Raven O.J. Brigance supporting people with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The cost of admission includes unlimited steamed crabs, bottomless beer and wine and a buffet that includes some of the restaurant’s other menu items — like crab pretzels and crab cake egg rolls.

The event, which runs from 4-8 p.m., also will feature live music from the Virginia-based band The Dundies, interactive games, celebrity appearances, raffles and more, according to the restaurant’s website.

A general admission ticket for the feast is $125. Patrons also can buy a VIP table for 10 for $1,500. Tickets can be purchased for the family-friendly event on the restaurant’s website at https://jimmysfamousseafood.com/product/tides-tastes-aug-12th/.