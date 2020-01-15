Over 500 people came to the historic Jerusalem Mill Village in Harford County on Jan. 1 for the annual First Day Hike. The hikes are held in all of Maryland’s state parks. The event in Jerusalem had the largest attendance of all the parks that participated.
The Jerusalem Mill hikes, offered at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., were led by Rick Decker, president of the Friends of Jerusalam Mill. Each hike was approximately 1.5 miles long through the forest along the Little Gunpowder River.
Hot chocolate, coffee and sweets were provided by Michelle and Jack Benesch in the blacksmith shop before and after the hikes. Rich Albright, curator of the museum, hosted many visitors who said it was a perfect way to start the New Year on a pleasant winter day.
The historic Jerusalem Mill Village is located at 2813 Jerusalem Road near Kingsville. For more information, call 410-877-3679 or visit jerusalemmill.org.