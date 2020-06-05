xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

J.C. Penney in Harford County, two others in Maryland, among more than 150 stores closing nationwide

By
The Aegis
Jun 05, 2020 9:51 AM
The J.C. Penney in the Boulevard at Box Hill shopping center in Abingdon is among the 154 stores closing nationwide the retailer announced. The standalone store opened in 2012 and was the first J.C. Penney in Harford County.
The J.C. Penney in the Boulevard at Box Hill shopping center in Abingdon is among the 154 stores closing nationwide the retailer announced. The standalone store opened in 2012 and was the first J.C. Penney in Harford County. (MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF)

The J.C. Penney in the Boulevard at Box Hill shopping center is among the 154 stores closing nationwide the retailer announced.

The Abingdon store opened in 2012 and was the first J.C. Penney in Harford County.

Advertisement

Texas-based J.C. Penney will start store closing sales next week following a June 11 hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, the retailer said.

Two other Maryland stores, in Prince George’s and Allegany counties, will also be closing, according to a list published on J.C. Penney’s website.
Advertisement

The first round of store closures are expected to take 10-16 weeks to complete, according to a news release.

[More Maryland news] Baltimore County police officer’s open letter to protesters draws widespread attention

J.C. Penney filed for bankruptcy protection last month, making it the biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic forced non-essential stores to be shut down temporarily, the Associated Press reported.

As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, Penney said it planned to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years, the AP reported, leaving it with just over 600 locations.

Latest Harford County

Penney’s has 12 other stores in Maryland, including at Eastpoint and White Marsh malls in Baltimore County, the Columbia Town Center in Howard County, Marley Station Mall in Glen Burnie and Annapolis Mall in Anne Arundel County.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement