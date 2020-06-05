J.C. Penney in Harford County, two others in Maryland, among more than 150 stores closing nationwide

The J.C. Penney in the Boulevard at Box Hill shopping center is among the 154 stores closing nationwide the retailer announced.
The Abingdon store opened in 2012 and was the first J.C. Penney in Harford County.
Texas-based J.C. Penney will start store closing sales next week following a June 11 hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, the retailer said.
Two other Maryland stores, in Prince George’s and Allegany counties, will also be closing, according to a list published on J.C. Penney’s website.
The first round of store closures are expected to take 10-16 weeks to complete, according to a news release.
J.C. Penney filed for bankruptcy protection last month, making it the biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic forced non-essential stores to be shut down temporarily, the Associated Press reported.
As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, Penney said it planned to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years, the AP reported, leaving it with just over 600 locations.
Latest Harford County
Penney’s has 12 other stores in Maryland, including at Eastpoint and White Marsh malls in Baltimore County, the Columbia Town Center in Howard County, Marley Station Mall in Glen Burnie and Annapolis Mall in Anne Arundel County.