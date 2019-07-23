Several utility poles knocked down in Jarrettsville following storms, winds

At least half a dozen utility poles were knocked down in Monday afternoon’s storm that rolled through Jarrettsville.
The poles along Federal Hill Road between the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company station and Nelson Mill Road, were either broken off or splintered, Ed Grimmel, who owns Grimmel Farms, said.
His property is in between the firehouse and Nelson Mill.
“Ping, ping, ping, all in a row, all of them down,” Grimmel said. “The poles were not in good condition. It was like dominoes, just taking them down.
Winds were gusty for about 5 to 10 minutes — what seemed like straight line winds, followed by some rain, about three-quarters of an inch, moved through the area late afternoon.
Grimmel said he doesn’t suspect a tornado because nothing else was damaged, including the corn across the street from his farm.
The power never went out, but people in their cars stopped to get a look at the damage, he said.
A tornado warning had been issued for northwestern Harford County until 4:30 p.m. and residents were encouraged to take shelter.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Harford County until 10 p.m. Monday, with 70 mph winds and quarter-size hail possible.