Repairs on portion of Jarrettsville Pike to begin Wednesday

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Association will begin repairs Wednesday on a section of MD-146 (Jarrettsville Pike) near the border between Harford and Baltimore counties.

Crews will be working weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the stretch between the Little Gunpowder Falls Bridge and Pocock Road with single-lane closures and flagging operations in place during working hours, according to a SHA news release.

Advertisement

The lane closures will be suspended on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The road work is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

The $283,000 highway maintenance project will be done by SHA contractor Allan Myers of Fallston.