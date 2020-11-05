Suspicious deaths in Jarrettsville ruled homicide-suicide, Harford sheriff’s office says

Investigators believe a 75-year-old Jarrettsville man shot and killed his wife, then turned the gun on himself and committed suicide, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday morning.
Just before 10 p.m. on Halloween, deputies were called to the 3600 block of Duxbury Court after a family member found a husband and wife dead inside the home.
Gregory Weller died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. His wife, Thelma Weller, 76, was found dead in another room from a gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead at the scene and taken the medical examiner’s office to officially determine the cause and manner of death.
With information provided by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, detectives from the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division conclusively ruled the incident a homicide-suicide on Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced.
Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Detective Berg at 443-409-3302.
The incident was the second homicide-suicide investigated by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office during the month of October.
On Oct. 15, a 38-year-old man shot and killed his 3-year-old son before killing himself Thursday in their Bel Air home.
Jason Douglas DeWitt and his son, Grayson DeWitt, were found dead at their home 600 block of High Plain Drive, after a friend of DeWitt’s called 911, indicating DeWitt might be suicidal. Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said that incident was carefully orchestrated enough that investigators believed that the father and son already were dead by the time deputies arrived at the house.
If you or someone you know is suffering with a mental health issue or thoughts of suicide, call the The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center at 800-NEXT-STEP or 410-874-0711, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 or the Maryland Crisis Hotline is 800-422-0009.
