(Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Harford Maryland Jarrettsville Carnival | PHOTOS Jun 09, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Families and friends gathered Tuesday, June 8 2021 to enjoy the beautiful Summer evening with some fun and games at the Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival. The event runs June 4-12 2021. Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Carnival goers, from left, Isabel Lerch, McKayla DiMayo, Jackson Lerch, Allie and Blake Lindemann, enjoy the thrills as they take a ride on the Hip-Hop ride at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Bennett Davis proudly shows off his Goldfish to his parents as he and his family enjoy some fun and games at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Jessica Peters, left, and her children Mason and Addison take a break to cool off a bit with some ice cream after some fun at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Eric Brick of Bel Air holds on tight as he hits the turn one on the Nascar ride during his visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Walden Kuhn, left, and his mom Kate Kuhn share a laugh as they try to win a Goldfish during their visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Dad Ray Maurer, back left, holds on tight as he and his children Renzi, back, Skylee, front left, and Bryden take a spin on oneof the many kids rides during their visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Alexandra Hurlock takes her prize after winning at the Watergun Fun game during her visit with her family to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Jayden Marshall takes his Goldfish from his dad Jaron Marshall as they and their family have some fun at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Holly Johnson, right, and her daughter Savannah enjoy a spin on the carousel during their visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Jaron Marshall and his sons Mason, left, and Jayden, right, try to add to their Goldfish collection as they try their luck at the Goldfish Toss game at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 A parent waits with the carnival loot while the children enjoy one of the many rides at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Mason Farmer of Forest Hill gets comfortable for a few minutes as he watches his family enjoy some fun on one of the many kids rides at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Alaina Frassetto gallops along on her horse as she and her mom Jill Frassetto enjoy a ride on the carousel during their visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Ellerie Bley and her dad Matthew share a few laughs as they enjoy a ride on one of the many kids rides at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Competitores battle for the ultimate carnival prize at the Watergun Fun game at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Families and friends gather and enjoy the beautiful Summer evening with a visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Addison Peters takes a break and cools off a bit after some fun with her family at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Carnival goers, from left, Isabel Lerch, McKayla DiMayo, Jackson Lerch, Allie and Blake Lindemann, enjoy the thrills as they take a ride on the Hip-Hop ride at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Alaina Frassetto gallops along on her horse as she and her mom Jill Frassetto,right, enjoy a ride on the carousel during their visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Families and friends enjoy the evening at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Families and friends enjoy the evening at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Families and friends gather and enjoy the beautiful Summer evening with a visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Scott Fitch, back, and his neice Abby Friedman snap a few selfies as they enjoy a spin on the carousel during their visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 A group of carnival goers enjoy a ride on the swings and other rides during the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Families and friends enjoy the evening at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Donnie Davis checks on his Goldfish as he and his family enjoy some fun and games at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Mason Farmer of Forest Hill gets comfortable for a few minutes as he watches his family enjoy some fun on one of the many kids rides at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Walden Kuhn, left, and his mom Kate Kuhn test their strategy as they try to win a Goldfish during their visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Holly Johnson, right, and her daughter Savannah enjoy a spin on the Carousel during their visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Folks line up to get their ticktets as they arrive for some fun and games at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival 2021 Donnie Davis checks on his Goldfish as he and his family enjoy some fun and games at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement