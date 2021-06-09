xml:space="preserve">
Jarrettsville Carnival | PHOTOS

Carnival goers, from left, Isabel Lerch, McKayla DiMayo, Jackson Lerch, Allie and Blake Lindemann, enjoy the thrills as they take a ride on the Hip-Hop ride at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
(Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Jarrettsville Carnival | PHOTOS

Jun 09, 2021
Families and friends gathered Tuesday, June 8 2021 to enjoy the beautiful Summer evening with some fun and games at the Jarrettsville Lion's Club Carnival. The event runs June 4-12 2021.
Carnival goers, from left, Isabel Lerch, McKayla DiMayo, Jackson Lerch, Allie and Blake Lindemann, enjoy the thrills as they take a ride on the Hip-Hop ride at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Bennett Davis proudly shows off his Goldfish to his parents as he and his family enjoy some fun and games at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Bennett Davis proudly shows off his Goldfish to his parents as he and his family enjoy some fun and games at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Jessica Peters, left, and her children Mason and Addison take a break to cool off a bit with some ice cream after some fun at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Jessica Peters, left, and her children Mason and Addison take a break to cool off a bit with some ice cream after some fun at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Eric Brick of Bel Air holds on tight as he hits the turn one on the Nascar ride during his visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Eric Brick of Bel Air holds on tight as he hits the turn one on the Nascar ride during his visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Walden Kuhn, left, and his mom Kate Kuhn share a laugh as they try to win a Goldfish during their visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Walden Kuhn, left, and his mom Kate Kuhn share a laugh as they try to win a Goldfish during their visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Dad Ray Maurer, back left, holds on tight as he and his children Renzi, back, Skylee, front left, and Bryden take a spin on oneof the many kids rides during their visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Dad Ray Maurer, back left, holds on tight as he and his children Renzi, back, Skylee, front left, and Bryden take a spin on oneof the many kids rides during their visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Alexandra Hurlock takes her prize after winning at the Watergun Fun game during her visit with her family to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Alexandra Hurlock takes her prize after winning at the Watergun Fun game during her visit with her family to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Jayden Marshall takes his Goldfish from his dad Jaron Marshall as they and their family have some fun at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Jayden Marshall takes his Goldfish from his dad Jaron Marshall as they and their family have some fun at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Holly Johnson, right, and her daughter Savannah enjoy a spin on the carousel during their visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Holly Johnson, right, and her daughter Savannah enjoy a spin on the carousel during their visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Jaron Marshall and his sons Mason, left, and Jayden, right, try to add to their Goldfish collection as they try their luck at the Goldfish Toss game at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Jaron Marshall and his sons Mason, left, and Jayden, right, try to add to their Goldfish collection as they try their luck at the Goldfish Toss game at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
A parent waits with the carnival loot while the children enjoy one of the many rides at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
A parent waits with the carnival loot while the children enjoy one of the many rides at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Mason Farmer of Forest Hill gets comfortable for a few minutes as he watches his family enjoy some fun on one of the many kids rides at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Mason Farmer of Forest Hill gets comfortable for a few minutes as he watches his family enjoy some fun on one of the many kids rides at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Alaina Frassetto gallops along on her horse as she and her mom Jill Frassetto enjoy a ride on the carousel during their visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Alaina Frassetto gallops along on her horse as she and her mom Jill Frassetto enjoy a ride on the carousel during their visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Ellerie Bley and her dad Matthew share a few laughs as they enjoy a ride on one of the many kids rides at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Ellerie Bley and her dad Matthew share a few laughs as they enjoy a ride on one of the many kids rides at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Competitores battle for the ultimate carnival prize at the Watergun Fun game at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Competitores battle for the ultimate carnival prize at the Watergun Fun game at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Families and friends gather and enjoy the beautiful Summer evening with a visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Families and friends gather and enjoy the beautiful Summer evening with a visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Addison Peters takes a break and cools off a bit after some fun with her family at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Addison Peters takes a break and cools off a bit after some fun with her family at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Scott Fitch, back, and his neice Abby Friedman snap a few selfies as they enjoy a spin on the carousel during their visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Scott Fitch, back, and his neice Abby Friedman snap a few selfies as they enjoy a spin on the carousel during their visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
A group of carnival goers enjoy a ride on the swings and other rides during the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
A group of carnival goers enjoy a ride on the swings and other rides during the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Holly Johnson, right, and her daughter Savannah enjoy a spin on the Carousel during their visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Holly Johnson, right, and her daughter Savannah enjoy a spin on the Carousel during their visit to the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Folks line up to get their ticktets as they arrive for some fun and games at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Folks line up to get their ticktets as they arrive for some fun and games at the Jarrettsville Carnival Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
