Jarrettsville corn growers receive state and national honors

Members of Rigdon Farms, an 11th generation farming family from Jarrettsville, recently won state and national awards from the National Corn Growers Association’s National Corn Yield Contest.

John Rigdon placed first in the state A: conventional non‐irrigated class with a yield of more than 324 bushels per acre. He was one of 530 state winners nationwide.

William Rigdon placed third in the nation in the C: no‐till, non‐irrigated class with a yield of more than 324 bushels per acre.

Harrison Rigdon placed first in the nation in the E: strip‐till, minimum‐till, mulch‐till, and ridge‐till non‐irrigated class with a yield of more than 366 bushels per acre.

While there is no overall winner, the average yield among national winners was more than double the projected 2021 U.S. average of 177 bushels per acre, according to a news release from the association.

The 2021 contest included 7,213 entries from 47 states. Of the state winners, 27 growers, three from each of nine classes, were named national winners.

“The National Corn Yield Contest provides a special two‐fold opportunity: contribute to the knowledge that will help corn farmers thrive in the future, while enjoying good‐natured competition and camaraderie with their peers today,” said Lowell Neitzel, chair of the National Corn Growers Association’s Member and Consumer Engagement Action Team.

The contest encourages farmers to use new and efficient production techniques.

“As farmers, we always strive to do more with less,” Neitzel said. “We innovate using data, technology and hard‐won expertise. We work tirelessly to leave our farms better for the next generation, with gratitude to those who cared for it before us.”

The National Corn Yield Contest began in 1965 with 20 entries from three states. The awards were handed out at the Commodity Classic, held March 10-12 in New Orleans.

The National Corn Growers Association represents nearly 40,000 members, 50 affiliated state corn grower and checkoff organizations, and more than 300,000 corn farmers who contribute to state checkoff programs. For more information and a complete list of winners: www.ncga.com.

William Rigdon, of Jarrettsville, placed third in the nation in his class and John Rigdon placed first in the state in his category at the 2021 National Corn Yield Contest, sponsored by the National Corn Growers Association. John Rigdon, center, accepted the award on behalf of William Rigdon. Pictured with Rigdon are John Linder, left, chairman of the NCGA Corn Board and Tom Haag, first vice president of the Corn Board. (Courtesy National Corn Growers Association)