Jacob Bennett prevented from attending Harford County Council meeting

Harford County Council member Jacob Bennett was absent from the council meeting Tuesday due to the Harford Circuit Court ruling last week that found Bennett was unable to serve on the council while employed as a Harford County Public Schools teacher.

“While I am disappointed to not be at the meeting tonight, I look forward to having all court cases resolved in the coming weeks and returning to the important work of representing District F, the community that elected me as their representative,” Bennett said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Bennett told The Aegis his absence was not by choice – he was not allowed to attend the Tuesday meeting due to the Circuit Court’s ruling.

In his statement, Bennett expressed his gratitude to council president Patrick Vincenti and the other council members for their transparency and support.

Vincenti addressed the council chambers at the start of the meeting on Bennett’s absence.

“Throughout this process, council members, staff and myself have been extremely transparent with our communications,” Vincenti said, “and will continue to serve all citizens of Harford County while [Bennett] navigates through the legal system.”

Bennett said the council has taken “no negative action” against him and that this issue was taken upon by Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly.

“I encourage those who have concerns about the court case to reach out directly to [Cassilly] and his staff rather than our County Council,” Bennett wrote in his statement.

Harford County filed suit against Bennett on Dec. 9 over a charter provision that the county argues prevents Bennett from serving on the council while being an HCPS teacher.