Harford Sheriff’s Office helps employee celebrate 80th birthday

A host of deputies, command staff, employees and other friends gather to help celebrate the 80th birthday of long time Sheriff's Office employee Jack Guercio at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Headquarters building in Bel Air Friday, March 25, 2022 (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler along with his command staff, a host of deputies other employees and friends came together Fridayat the Harford County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Bel Air to help beloved, long-time Sheriff’s Office employee Jack Guercio celebrate his 80th birthday.
Guercio started his day with a ride to work from Senior Deputy Jamie Auer in his patrol vehicle, complete with a police motorcycle escort. He was greeted by a large Happy Birthday sign and the cheers of dozens of friends waiting on the steps of the Sheriff’s Office building including County Executive Barry Glassman, who presented Guercio with a proclamation.
Inside, a conference room was decorated with balloons and a table filled with gifts. Before the cake, donuts and gifts, a short video featuring a host of deputies and others from various departments in the agency wishing him a very happy birthday.
Guercio is a custodian and has worked there around 22 years, according to Kyle Andersen, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.