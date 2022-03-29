Harford Sheriff’s Office helps employee celebrate 80th birthday

A host of deputies, command staff, employees and other friends gather to help celebrate the 80th birthday of long time Sheriff's Office employee Jack Guercio at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Headquarters building in Bel Air Friday, March 25, 2022 (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler along with his command staff, a host of deputies other employees and friends came together Fridayat the Harford County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Bel Air to help beloved, long-time Sheriff’s Office employee Jack Guercio celebrate his 80th birthday.

Guercio started his day with a ride to work from Senior Deputy Jamie Auer in his patrol vehicle, complete with a police motorcycle escort. He was greeted by a large Happy Birthday sign and the cheers of dozens of friends waiting on the steps of the Sheriff’s Office building including County Executive Barry Glassman, who presented Guercio with a proclamation.

Inside, a conference room was decorated with balloons and a table filled with gifts. Before the cake, donuts and gifts, a short video featuring a host of deputies and others from various departments in the agency wishing him a very happy birthday.

Guercio is a custodian and has worked there around 22 years, according to Kyle Andersen, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

A pair of motorcycle patrol officers escort the patrol vehicle carrying Jack Guercio as he arrives to work at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Headquarters building in Bel Air where friends were waiting to help him celebrate his 80th birthday Friday, March 25, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Senior Deputy Jamie Auer, back, holds the door as long time Sheriff's Office employee Jack Guercio, left, exits the vehicle waving to the friends gathered in front of the building, waiting to help him to help celebrate his 80th birthday as he arrives at work at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Headquarters building in Bel Air Friday, March 25, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford CountyExecutive Barry Glassman, right, greets long time Sheriff's Office employee Jack Guercio, left, as he arrives for work at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Headquarters building in Bel Air for a party for Guercio Friday, March 25, 2022. Glassman and a host of others from the Sheriff's Office gathered to help Guercio celebrate his 80th birthday Friday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Long time Sheriff's Office employee Jack Guercio, left, proudly displays the challenge coin presented to him by Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, right, as he and others helped Guercio celebrate his 80th birthday at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Headquarters building in Bel Air Friday, March 25, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, left, reads a proclamation from Governor Hogan honoring long time employee Jack Guercio, right, on his 80th birthday as they and others gather at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Headquarters building in Bel Air for a party for Guercio Friday, March 25, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Long time Sheriff's Office employee Jack Guercio proudly shows off his birthday T-Shirt during the party in honor of his 80th birthday at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Headquarters building in Bel Air Friday, March 25, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford County Councilman Tony Giangiordano, right, shares a laugh with long time Sheriff's Office employee Jack Guercio as he presents Guercio with a proclamation honoring him on celebrating his 80th birthday during a party at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Headquarters building in Bel Air Friday, March 25, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

A pair of poker chips honoring long time Sherif's Office employee Jack Guercio on his 80th birthday sits with some of the other coins and birthday items he received during a party in his honor at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Headquarters building in Bel Air Friday, March 25, 2022. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)