Maryland Italian Festival kicks off this weekend in Harford County

Maryland’s largest Italian festival kicks off this weekend in Harford County.

The Galbani Maryland Italian Festival will run Friday through Sunday at the Harford County Equestrian Center, 608 N Tollgate Road in Bel Air. Hours are 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The festival is family-friendly and will feature attractions such as Italian food and retail vendors, carnival rides and games, performances and more.

A lineup of Italian-American performers ranging from traditional to contemporary sounds will be featured, including the Sons of Italy, The Sicilian Tenors, a Frankie Valli tribute band and an Italian disco on Saturday night. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the entertainment.

Cooking demonstrations will be held each day on the La Cucina Galbani Cooking Stage, featuring celebrity chef Marco Sciortino, owner of Marco’s Italian Restaurant in Buffalo, New York, along with local chefs. Chef Marco has appeared on several national TV shows and holds cooking demos at festivals around the country. Paired with the cooking demos will be wine seminars hosted by local wine retailers.

A Mass will be held Sunday at 11 a.m., led by St. Margaret Church in Bel Air.

The festival is organized by the Harford organization, the Society of Italian American Businessmen. The group’s annual bocce ball tournament will also be apart of the weekend’s schedule. Teams will compete for cash prizes on Saturday, and cheer on athletes from the Special Olympics as they compete in a multi-state regional tournament on Sunday.

The festival also coincides with the beginning of National Italian-American Heritage Month, Harford County’s 250th anniversary and SIAB’s 10th anniversary, according to a news release from SIAB.

Tickets for the festival start at $10, while kids 12 and under can get in for free. Three-day passes are available for $23 but can only be purchased online until 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

More information can be found at marylanditalianfestival.com. Check the festival’s Facebook and Instagram pages for the updates on parking and activities throughout the weekend.