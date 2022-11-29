Investigators seek public’s help in finding two individuals connected to a Havre de Grace house fire

Deputy state fire marshals are still seeking help to identify two people connected to a vacant house fire earlier this month in Havre de Grace.

On Nov. 11, firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Pulaski Highway around 12:25 p.m. and found a three-story house on fire. The fire was discovered by a passer-by, who contacted authorities.

Advertisement

Although it was previously stated as a two-story home, the structure was actually a vacant three-story house, said Oliver Alkire, assistant public information of the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

It took about 65 firefighters almost 90 minutes to control the blaze, which caused $100,000 worth of damage, fire officials said. There were no injuries reported.

Advertisement

The fire originated on the first floor, Alkire said. The cause of the fire still remains under investigation, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal is not ruling out arson, Alkire said.

Following the fire, investigators with the Office of the State Fire Marshal were looking for a woman who was driving a newer-style maroon Chevrolet Camaro. They believed the driver may have observed trespassers on the property before the fire.

After locating the woman, the fire department spoke with her to verify what she told the fire department initially, Alkire said. She told the department she might have observed people on the property before they got there, Alkire said. Before investigators could arrive, she gave her statement and left without leaving her name or information, Alkire said.

Investigators say the woman had no involvement in setting the fire, Alkire said.

Investigators report they obtained images of two people running away from the area from security cameras at a nearby business, Alkire said.

Investigators believe the two may be a male and a female in their mid-teens or early twenties who were seen exiting the front of the home just before the fire was reported. They reportedly ran westbound toward Aberdeen.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of these people to call the Northeast Regional Tip Line at 410-386-3050.