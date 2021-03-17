Furnace malfunction sparks fire that destroyed a manufactured home on Inca Street in Aberdeen, officials say

An apparent furnace failure caused a fire that destroyed a manufactured home in a community off Old Post Road in Aberdeen, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The fire was reported by a neighbor at about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the unit block of West Inca Street, and caused approximately $50,000 in total damages to the dwelling and its contents, according to a notice from the fire marshal. Due to the type of construction, the home is considered a complete loss, the fire marshal’s office reported.
Harford County Disaster Assistance is assisting the two adult occupants of the home. No injuries were reported.
It took firefighters from the Aberdeen Fire Department approximately 10 minutes to get the fire under control, according to the notice.
Because a smoke alarm was not present, the fire marshal’s office provided one to the homeowner for future use.