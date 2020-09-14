Harford County schools unveil three-phase plan for gradual return to in-person learning ahead of board meeting

Harford County Public Schools could allow more students, particularly those with greater needs, to return to buildings for “in-person activities," within the next month, as long as coronavirus health metrics stay low.
A presentation posted in advance of the Board of Education’s Monday meeting laid out the rationale for bringing more students back into school buildings or, conversely, potentially scaling back operations if coronavirus cases spike. Major drivers of a return to in-person learning are the county’s weekly average positive rate and weekly average new cases rate per 100,000 people, the presentation states.
The school board is scheduled to discuss the plan at tonight’s meeting, but it is unclear if the board will vote on it tonight. The meeting will be conducted entirely via teleconference and is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. The audio live stream is available at hcps.org/boe/livestream.
As of Sept. 10, the data the presentation drew on, Harford County had a positivity rate of 4.3% — higher than the state’s 3.76% rate. In that same time, Harford’s weekly new case rate per 100,000 people was 9.68, again, slightly higher than the state’s 9.61 rate.
As of Monday, Harford’s numbers increased slightly; it now has a 4.33% positivity rate and 9.9 cases per 100,000 people, according to data provided by the state.
Depending on the movement of those metrics, the county could push forward with gradually reopening schools. However, should schools progress in the plan but Harford County sees an increase in those same metrics down the road, it could revert to the current all-virtual learning environment or one that is even more restrictive.
Spikes at the state level and incidents requiring quarantines may also influence the decision to move ahead with the board of education’s three-step plan.
“We will reassess moving to more restrictive steps if the new case rate increases by 2/100,000 or the positivity rate increases by 1.5%,” the presentation states.
The plan comes after Gov. Larry Hogan strongly encouraged schools to begin the process of reopening, and Maryland school superintendent Karen Salmon announced $10 million in grants that would be available to school systems that open their doors to students.
Harford County Public Schools was among eight districts in the state that had not submitted a plan to the state outlining a return of students to the classroom during the 2020 calendar year.
School system staff had initially proposed a hybrid model of in-person and virtual instruction, but quickly changed plans for all-online instruction with some students attending Learning Support Centers in school buildings after receiving feedback on the original plan.
The present Continuity of Learning Plan calls for an all-virtual first semester, which HCPS moved forward with starting last week. But Superintendent Sean Bulson has previously said the school system would work toward bringing more students back into the classroom, so long as it was safe to do so.
Schools are currently at the beginning of step two in their three-step plan for returning to classrooms, according to the draft plan. Step two indicates moderate transmission and supports limited in-person activities. Currently, all learning is done virtually, and learning centers support an 8:2 student to staff ratio.
Provided positivity rates remain below 5% and new cases per 100,000 hover between 5 and 15, the board could consider moving ahead in the plan after four weeks, pacing out limited hybrid learning for some grade levels and in-person activities for small groups of students with the “greatest need,” the presentation states.
The next step in phase two would allow for more in-person activities for small groups along with expanding some group sizes and grade levels served in the hybrid model.
The third and final step, when transmission is low, allows for a return to in-person classes across all grade levels if social-distancing requirements have been lifted or modified at the state level. Virtual learning options will remain available, the presentation states. The positivity rate and new cases per 100,000 benchmarks have yet to be set by the state, but the HCPS presentation indicates a fewer than 5 new cases per 100,000 threshold be met in that phase.
If social distancing guidelines are still in place, in-person options during phase three will look the same as they do under step two of the plan. Masks will also be recommended, and hand washing and cleaning protocols will be put in place, according to the presentation. Availability of personal protective equipment will also govern the number of small groups that will be taught.
Should COVID-19 positivity rates exceed 5% and the new case rate jump to 15 per 100,000 residents, however, the plan will revert and no in-person activities would be allowed and all instruction would be performed virtually, according to the draft plan.
This story will be updated.