Jen Swanson resigns as executive director of Humane Society of Harford County

After nearly seven years, the Humane Society of Harford County’s Executive Director Jen Swanson has announced that she will be departing from her role, the organization announced Wednesday. Her last day is May 26.

The Humane Society will conduct a nationwide search for a new director in the coming months.

“Over the next two months, I will be working closely with the Board of Directors to help ensure the transition is as smooth as possible,” Swanson said. “My heart will always be with HSHC, both with its animals and its people, and I look forward to seeing the organization grow and all the positive changes that are sure to come.”

During Swanson’s time as executive director, she oversaw the construction of a new 19,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility in 2016, bringing a veterinarian on staff to spay and neuter animals prior to adoption, increasing the live release rate from 66% in 2014 to 90.6% in 2016 and reducing intake by 51% through new shelter intervention efforts. The organization received the Harford County Chamber of Commerce’s Harford Award for Best Nonprofit in 2018.

In Swanson’s last full year as director, which was the organization’s 75th year, the shelter saw a 22% increase in pet adoptions in 2021. The shelter’s ultimate goal is to find placement for the animals -- adopting them into loving homes, reuniting them with their owners, or releasing them into the care of rescue groups.

“Jen has been a strong, strategic leader, and has played a significant role in transforming the shelter into a perennial ‘Best Of’ nonprofit organization and leaves HSHC in the strongest fiscal position it has ever been,” George Heidelmaier, chairman of the board of directors, said. “Jen has also been instrumental in many initiatives to improve and promote the well-being of animals, providing them a safe refuge, and instilling a strong focus on care, advocacy, organizational transparency and community education. Her inspiring leadership has truly left a lasting impression on this organization.”

The Humane Society of Harford County is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to the welfare and well-being of about 2,500-3,000 animals that come in each year. On Feb. 5, 1946, HSHC officially began helping people and their pets. To celebrate 75 years, HSHC kicked off a series of free, virtual “Lunch & Learn” presentations that are offered on the last Wednesday of each month. Upcoming topics include helping wildlife, humane education for children, caring for exotic animals and legislation and advocacy. More information can be found at https://www.harfordshelter.org/lunch-learns.