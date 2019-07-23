With kennels nearing capacity, Harford County humane society is waiving adoption fees for dogs

The Humane Society of Harford County is waiving dog adoption fees until further notice, the nonprofit announced Monday, as its kennels are nearly filled to capacity.
As of Monday afternoon, the humane society had just one of its 44 dog kennels in the adoption area vacant and just one dog kennel open for new arrivals in the staff-only area of the shelter, according to Erin Long, a spokeswoman for organization.
This presents a challenge for the humane society to find room for any stray dogs brought in by animal control or unwanted dogs relinquished by their owner.
“If you’ve been thinking of adding a furry friend to your family, now is the time,” said Jen Swanson, executive director of The Humane Society of Harford County, said in a prepared statement. “We’re also extending an open invitation to all area rescue groups to visit and take animals into their programs.”
The humane society, located at 2208 Connolly Road in Fallston, is open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
To see pets available for adoption, visit HarfordShelter.org. Interested adopters can fill out an adoption application online and bring it to HSHC to get approved.
If a family already has a dog and is considering adopting another, the humane society says they should be prepared to bring their resident dog or dogs for a "meet and greet" as part of the adoption process.
The summer months are also a busy time for incoming cats and kittens. The Humane Society of Harford County has already teamed up with 20 other shelters statewide to participate in the third annual Maryland 2,000 adoption event. Through the end of July, these shelters are waiving adoption fees for all felines with the collective goal of finding homes for at least 2,000 unwanted cats and kittens.
Although adoption fees are waived, regular adoption procedures apply. Animals adopted from the Harford humane society include a distemper vaccination (DHPP for dogs and FVRCP for cats), canine kennel cough, vaccination, a rabies vaccination (if age appropriate), FeLV (feline leukemia) & FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) testing, de-wormer, flea & tick preventative, a microchip, a free sample of Hill’s Science Diet dry food, and a general exam.
If the animal is not already spayed or neutered, a $50 deposit for a Harford Animal Sterilization Program certificate is required. Adopters will be provided with a certificate for the surgical procedure and a list of participating veterinarians. The fee is refunded upon completion of the procedure within 60 days.