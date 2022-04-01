The Humane Society of Harford County reports adoption increase in 2021

The Human Society of Harford County had a 22% increase in pet adoptions in 2021, according to its annual report released to the public this week. The animal shelter had 1,048 animals adopted, which is 231 more adoptions than in 2020.

The organization, which celebrated its 75th year in 2021, remained open for adoption by appointment only for most of the year.

“We took in 711 dogs, 1,091 cats and kittens, and 394 other animals last year,” Executive Director Jen Swanson said. “That averages out to about six needy animals arriving here every day.”

Cat adoptions were up 14% last year, with 750 cats and kittens getting adopted. Dog adoptions were also up 17%, while adoptions of all other animals like rabbits, reptiles and farm animals increased by 27%.

A majority of animals (55%) entered the shelter as strays with very little information on their backgrounds, while 27% were turned over by their owners. The other 18% were abandoned at the shelter, born at the shelter, seized by the Animal Control Services Division of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office or by other means. Additionally, cats were sheltered most often, representing 50% of the shelter’s total intake, followed by dogs at 32% and all others at 18%.

The shelter’s ultimate goal is to finding placement for the animals which includes adopting them into loving homes, reuniting them with their owners, or releasing them into the care of rescue groups. In 2021, 40 lost animals were reclaimed by their families, which was 5% more than the previous year.

Most of the reclaimed animals were microchipped by the shelter at no charge for their owners so if they go missing in the future, a quick scan of the chip will help the animal find its way home, according to the organization. Implanting and keeping microchips updated as well as using ID tags are still vitally important tools to get animals home, according to the organization.

The Humane Society partners with several shelters and rescue organizations to give animals another opportunity to find a home and open up kennel and cage space at the shelter for new daily arrivals. In 2021, HSHC transferred 398 animals to these partners.

During the last five years, HSHC’s intake has decreased by 34% because of its effective shelter intervention programs like the pet food pantry, free behavioral consultations, community outreach and education and low-cost training classes which reduce the number of pets entering the shelter system.

“Another factor that contributes to less animals entering the facility is spaying and neutering animals in the shelter prior to adoption,” Swanson said. “Last year our veterinarian spayed or neutered 841 cats and kittens, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs, and even rats. They also performed other life-improving surgical procedures including hernia repairs, mass removals, tooth extractions, eye removals, and limb amputations.”

By the end of the year, 88.5% of the 2,196 homeless animals that came through the shelter found placement, which the Humane Society attributes to its diligent, mostly volunteer staff.

The pandemic left the organization with a core team of 28 volunteers. This team helped walk and train dogs, visited with the cats and small critters, washed laundry and other housekeeping chores, and supported staff outreach events. This group gave 4,019 hours of service.

The Humane Society of Harford County is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to the welfare and well-being of about 2,500-3,000 animals that come in each year. On Feb. 5, 1946, HSHC officially began helping people and their pets. To celebrate 75 years, HSHC kicked off a series of free, virtual “Lunch & Learn” presentations that are offered on the last Wednesday of each month. Upcoming topics include helping wildlife, humane education for children, caring for exotic animals and legislation and advocacy. More information can be found at https://www.harfordshelter.org/lunch-learns.