State fire marshal investigating house fire in White Hall caused by brush fire

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a brush fire that damaged a two-story house in White Hall on Thursday afternoon.

The Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company responded to a report of a fire in the 4000 block of Norrisville Road at 4:28 p.m.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the owner discovered the fire when he stepped outside to walk his dogs.

“He lived about a mile off Norrisville Road, back in the woods,” said Oliver Alkire, senior deputy state fire marshal. “He saw the fire in the woods across the street.”

The cause of the fire was due to a 10-acre brush fire that originated on a large farm nearby and reached the corner of the home. The owner was able to contain it with a garden hose, according to Alkire. No one was injured

“We don’t know what started the fire,” said Alkire. “We depend on forestry to investigate the cause. We don’t think it was malicious. It’s that time of year where it’s hot and no rain.”

It took 65 firefighters two hours to control the fire, Alkire said.

An estimated $5,000 in damages was done to the two-story home, according to the state fire marshal’s office. Two vehicles sustained minor body damage.