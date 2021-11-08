Edgewood home sustains minor damage in Friday night fire

A home on the 400 block of Sugarberry Court in Edgewood sustained minor fire damage Friday evening, the Maryland State Fire Marshal reported.
The homeowner, who was not initially present, received notice of the fire from her home’s alarm monitoring company. When she returned, she discovered the home was filled with thick smoke and called the Abingdon Fire Department around 4:22 p.m.
Electrical failure of a treadmill was determined to be the cause of the one-alarm fire. Twenty-five firefighters responded to the scene and contained the incident in five minutes. Though the fire was quickly contained to the area surrounding the treadmill, the home sustained sizable damage from smoke and soot.
Both the owner and her dog escaped unharmed. A neighbor experienced minor injuries after entering the home in search of the dog; he was evaluated by emergency services but refused further treatment.