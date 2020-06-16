Three charged in connection to armed robbery at Edgewood hotel, sheriff’s office says

Three men were charged Monday in connection to an armed robbery at an Edgewood Hotel, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Davonn Melvin Parson, 20 of Edgewood, Damon Derrick Hilton, 19 of Edgewood and Lance Hugh Michael Walker, Jr., 21 of Joppa were arrested after the alleged Friday incident. Parson and Hilton are being held without bond in the Harford County Detention Center, and Walker was released on his own recognizance after a Monday bail review hearing, according to court records.
The three suspects face several changes between them, ranging from armed robbery and destroying a gun’s serial number to possession of marijuana.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Red Roof Inn on the 2100 block of Emmorton Park Road at approximately 1:50 p.m. Friday for a report of an armed robbery, according to a news release. When deputies arrived, they found five adults and one juvenile who said they had been robbed at gunpoint in one of the hotel rooms.
The group told deputies they were in one of the rooms when three men approached and knocked on the door. The three were allowed in, according to court documents filed in Harford County District Court. But after a quick conversation, the group produced guns and demanded the occupants’ belongings, according to the documents. Spokesperson for the sheriff’s office Cristie Hopkins said early investigation suggests the two groups did not know each other.
According to the documents, two of the alleged suspects were armed — one with a small silver handgun, the other with a “Glock-style firearm” that had a laser attachment. Hopkins said the motive for the robbery is still under investigation and would not release further details about the weapons that may have been used in the alleged robbery.
During the course of the incident, one occupant of the room was struck multiple times in the head with the silver handgun, according to the documents. He did not require medical treatment, the documents clarified.
“The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash, credit cards, and other personal documentation, and fled the area,” the sheriff’s office’s release states.
According to statements of probable cause, the three allegedly made off with $530 and a wallet. The wallet was later found near Harford Square Drive, the documents state.
According to court documents, Parson said he drove Hilton, a person named Robert Bell and a man known to him as “County Coz” to the hotel. But Parson told police that he did not go into the hotel room. Parson later dropped the three off near Harford Square after the alleged incident, documents state.
Currently, there are no charges pending against Bell, Hopkins said.
From security footage, deputies recognized the car the four drove away in as Parson’s and tracked it to his home in the area of St. Peter Court. Police arrested Parson after a traffic stop when he left his home.
While deputies were in the area of the arrest, they saw another car pull up to Parson’s residence and witnessed Hilton exiting the home and getting into a car. Deputies stopped the Chevrolet and found Walker and Hilton in it, according to court documents. A search of the vehicle revealed more than 10 grams of marijuana and a black revolver with a destroyed serial-number, along with large sums of money and a digital scale, documents stated. Hilton also had an allegedly stolen debit card in his pocket, according to court documents.
“Additionally, Walker was holding a blunt,” the documents state.
A detective who detained the Walker and Hilton is familiar with them and recognized them as members of the Bloods gang, according to court documents. The two also made statements in his presence that supported the idea.
All three were arrested without incident, Hopkins said.
Online court records do not list attorneys representing any of the three who have been arrested.
Police encouraged anybody with information about the incident to call Detective Burns at 410-836-5043.