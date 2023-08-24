SHOCK-O-CON horror convention this weekend in Havre de Grace

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The City of Havre de Grace will host its first horror convention, SHOCK-O-CON, at the STAR Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

The convention will offer an array of attractions, including ghost tours led by Havre de Grace Haunts; a flash sale from the city’s Instant History Tattoo & Art Gallery; and appearances from special guests such as Bel Air author Richard Chizmar, a collaborator of Stephen King.

“The goal for the convention itself is to create something new in Havre de Grace, in Harford County, that we haven’t seen before,” said Bob Denton, technical operations manager of the city’s department of parks, events and recreation.

Denton said that since he and several of his coworkers are horror fans, a horror convention seemed like the “natural way to go” to start hosting conventions at the STAR Centre.

The convention will be family-friendly, with activities for kids like face painting and food trucks.

A horror-themed drag and burlesque show will also take place Saturday at 8 p.m. feature local performers.

Tickets for the convention start at $7.50, with both one-day and two-day passes available on the STAR Centre’s website, starcentremd.com, or at the door. The convention will last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The venue is located at 700 Congress Avenue.