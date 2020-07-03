Recently opened Aberdeen movie theater faces uncertain future as Maryland cinemas remains closed because of coronavirus

Special devices have been installed on all the movie theater’s doors so they can be opened without using hands, the theaters are routinely cleaned and disinfected after shows, and sanitizing stations are available, Wienholt said. Beyond that, showtimes can be staggered so throngs of people do not converge in theater lobbies, and all seating is arranged. When a seat is reserved using an online system, Wienholt said, adjacent seats can be blocked off to comply with social distancing guidelines.