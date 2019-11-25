Following last week’s arrest of a Baltimore man who, in September, allegedly shot and killed another Baltimore man in Edgewood, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office is offering rewards up to $10,000 for information regarding two other fatal shootings that occurred in the community this year.
Anthony Lamar Martin Jr., 16, of the 2900 block of Siwanoy Drive in Edgewood, is wanted by law enforcement in connection with the Nov. 1 fatal shooting of Joshua Dwayne Crouse, 40, of Joppa.
The sheriff’s office announced Friday the reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of Martin had increased from $2,000 to $10,000.
“We are still actively searching for Martin and ask anyone who may have information to please call the tipline,” or 911, said Cristie Hopkins, director of media relations for the Sheriff’s Office.
Anonymous tips may be reported by calling Harford Crime Solvers at 888-540-8477, sending a text to Metro Crime Stoppers by texting “CRIMES" (274637) and beginning the message MCS, or submitting a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted.
A $10,000 reward is also being offered for any information leading to an arrest or conviction related to the February shooting of a 34-year-old Joppa man who was killed in Edgewood while making a food delivery in what police said they believed was an attempted robbery.
Timothy Wayne Youngquist was found suffering from a gunshot wound Feb. 10 in the 700 block of Monticello Court. Medics took Youngquist to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police, who were told three males were seen running away, searched the area but did not find any suspects. No arrests have been made in Youngquist’s shooting death, the sheriff’s office said.
Youngquist’s death was the first of four fatal shootings in Edgewood this year and, as of Monday, the only one in which police have not named a suspect or made an arrest.
Sheron Tashawn Garrett, 28, was arrested Thursday in connection with the Sept. 29 fatal shooting of Deandre Sellers, 27, of Baltimore, in the 1900 block of Edgewater Drive. Garrett is charged with first- and second-degree murder and use of a handgun in a violent crime and is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.
In the early morning hours of July 4, a 15-year-old was shot and killed in the area of Eloise Lane and Brookside Drive. Rahzir Martin Meyers, 18, of Abingdon, is charged with the murder of Khalil Lephonzo Johnson, of Edgewood. Police said the two were members of rival street gangs. Meyers is scheduled to stand trial in January.
Martin remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, and if seen, should not be approached, police said.
Deputies were on foot patrol in the Edgewater Village area around 3:20 a.m. Nov. 1 when they heard a gunshot in the area of Grempler Way and Brookside Drive. When they arrived, Joshua Dwayne Crouse, 40, was found in the road. He was pronounced dead at 3:50 a.m., according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives identified Martin as the suspected gunman through a school resource officer, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said.
“When the suspect’s photo was released internally by investigators, a school resource officer identified him and allowed us to get an arrest warrant,” Gahler said.
Police are also looking for Martin’s father, Anthony Lamar Martin Sr., 41, of the same Siwanoy address, on unrelated charges.
Martin Sr. is wanted on theft charges, for failing to pay child support, failing to appear for court in a theft case and stealing another person’s credit card. He’s also been previously found guilty of distributing narcotics and other drugs, according to court records.
“We do not have reason to believe that Martin Sr. is involved in the homicide,” Hopkins said.