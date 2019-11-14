A bank teller was arrested Wednesday, charged in a home invasion of a Bel Air house where two bank customers live, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.
The customers had recently withdrawn a large amount of money from the bank, police said. .
Nathan Michael Newell, 19, the unit block of Northview Place in Bel Air, is charged with home invasion, robbery, first- and third-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault.
Newell is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center, awaiting a bail review hearing in District Court scheduled for Friday, according to electronic court records.
Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home in the 1800 block of Still Pond Way in Bel Air around 8:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a burglary.
Deputies were told an unknown male, later identified as Newell, rang the doorbell and when one of the residents opened the door, allegedly forced his way into the home, police said.
Newell allegedly began assaulting that resident until a second resident intervened. Newell ran upstairs and the second resident ran to a nearby home to call police. Newell fled the area before deputies arrived, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Additional deputies responded and, with assistance from police dog, searched the area in an unsuccessful attempt to find the suspect.
Both residents were injured. One was treated a the scene, while another was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.