Cal Ripken Jr. takes a moment to shake hands with pharmacist Soloman Tesfatsion, right, as he talks with him and fellow pharmacists McKonen Ambaye, left, and Lere Finnih, back, during his visit to the at mass vaccination site at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Ripken, Governor Larry Hogan and others toured the vaccination facility, greeted workers and posed for a few photos during their visit. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)