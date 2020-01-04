She was one of nine people who lived in a three-story townhouse in the 1800 block of Simons Court in Edgewood when the fire happened in the early morning hours of May 9, 2019. Hodge is accused of intentionally setting the blaze, which caused the deaths of Dionne Dominique Hill, 32, Ernest Milton Lee, 57 and Kimberly Ann Shupe, 47; all three lived on the third floor of the townhouse.