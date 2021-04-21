Harford Land Trust launches ‘Passport to Preservation’ encouraging outdoor activities in May

Registration is open for Harford Land Trust’s Passport to Preservation, a self-guided experience provides participants with a month’s worth of activities for outdoor enthusiasts during the month of May in Harford County.
A Junior Edition is also available for younger explorers.
“May is one of the best times to explore and enjoy Harford County’s open spaces. From farmers’ markets to wildflowers walks, we rely on preserved land for these irreplaceable local experiences,” said Kristin Kirkwood, the executive director of Harford Land Trust. “We invite everyone to get outside and support land preservation through Passport to Preservation.”
Registration is $20 for individuals and $35 for families and is now open on Harford Land Trust’s website www.harfordlandtrust.org/events/passport-to-preservation through May 31. Participants will receive a curated activity guide linked to online resources and a reusable, stainless steel Harford Land Trust water bottle. Participants can elect to add the Junior Edition guide for activities suitable for youngsters ages 2 to 10 and a Junior Explorer button.
Prizes are available for completing at least 21 activities and for sharing pictures on social media.
Passport to Preservation is suitable for individuals, families or small groups choose their own adventure on their own time. Suggested activities range from hiking and kayaking to plein air art and bird watching.
Proceeds support Harford Land Trust, Harford County’s local land preservation nonprofit.
The Land Trust has protected some of the county’s most important lands over the past 30 years, including Kilgore Falls on Falling Branch, the Perryman-Forest Green’s Lake Preserve, and the expansions of Anita C. Leight Estuary Center and Eden Mill Nature Center, in addition to thousands of acres of privately owned land, according to a news release