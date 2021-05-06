Bel Air man charged after alleged hit-and-run that ripped door off Maryland State Police patrol car on I-95

The Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a Bel Air man who allegedly sheared the door off a police vehicle while driving under the influence.
Gasper Botteon, 45, is charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and other traffic charges related to the alleged hit-and-run, according to state police. He was released on his own recognizance Thursday, according to online court records.
Around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, a state police trooper was conducting a crash investigation on I-95 near the Rossville Boulevard overpass in Baltimore County when a white box truck struck the driver’s side of the vehicle and ripped off the door, then continued traveling north on I-95, police said.
The trooper was inside the vehicle at the time and was not injured, according to police.
A lookout for the box truck was broadcast to law enforcement agencies, and troopers found it traveling northbound on Route 24 in Bel Air around 6:15 p.m., police said.
Botteon was identified as the driver and showed signs of impairment, police said. He was arrested without incident.
Court records did not list an attorney for Botteon.
