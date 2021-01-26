Playground honoring Medal of Honor recipient Alfred B. Hilton, Civil War history dedicated in Gravel Hill Road park

Hilton, who was Black and born into a free family in the early 1840s, was a sergeant in the 4th Regiment of the segregated U.S. Colored Troops, assigned to carry the U.S. flag in battle. He and his comrades were fighting in the battles of Chaffin’s Farm and New Market Heights in Virginia in late September of 1864 — part of the Union’s months-long campaign to take the city of Petersburg and ultimately the Confederate capital of Richmond.