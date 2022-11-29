The Highlands School to host an open house on Friday

The Highlands School is hosting an open house on Friday from 9-10:30 a.m. During the open house, families can meet the faculty, learn about the school’s curriculum, receive information about admissions and more.

“We look forward to welcoming families to experience The Highlands School difference,” said Claudia Nachtigal, head of school. “At The Highlands School we teach students who learn differently, differently. Our curriculum allows students to learn in ways that work best for them. Our individualized approach to learning has also helped many students who have struggled with post-pandemic achievement gaps.”

Advertisement

Additionally, those who attend the open house can schedule a free Dyslexia screening at The Highlands School.

To register for the open house: highlandsschool.net/open-house-registration.

Advertisement

The Highlands School is an AIMS-accredited, EF Smart School in Bel Air that specializes in educating students in grades K-8 with dyslexia, ADHD and language-based learning differences.

“The Highlands School’s program is built around individualized and multisensory learning techniques,” the school said in a news release. “Students get the individualized attention they need and spend half their day in small groups of two to four, and the large group setting has a maximum of 12 students.”