The Highlands School appoints new head of school

The Highlands School, a Harford County based K-8 private school for students with language-based learning differences, announced Oct.13 that Claudia Nachtigal has been appointed as head of school. As the head of The Highlands School, Nachtigal will be responsible for the overall management of the Highlands School while providing academic leadership and a strategic vision.

Bob McClelland, vice president of The Highlands School’s board of directors, chaired the search committee, which worked with a search firm. Nachtigal was appointed unanimously by both parties.

Advertisement

“The selection of a head of school is the paramount responsibility of trusteeship, and all of us in The Highlands School family can be proud that Claudia will lead our school,” said Board President Scott Evensen. “Claudia’s passion is inspiring. She has a deep personal and professional understanding of meeting students’ unique learning needs and will be a fierce advocate for our community.”

Nachtigal was most recently assistant head of school at Norfolk Christian Schools. Before being named assistant head of school, she was chief operating officer of Norfolk Christian Schools.

Advertisement

A graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, she earned a bachelor’s degree in music. She went on to earn a master’s degree in theological studies, and later earned a certificate in advanced educational leadership from Harvard University.

Nachtigal began her teaching career as an elementary music teacher. She taught gifted music and music therapy to children with physical, emotional and intellectual challenges.

With her experience as an educator, Nachtial plans to help other exceed their expectations for themselves at The Highlands School.

“I am honored to serve as the head of The Highlands School,” said Nachtigal. “My goal as a leader is to invest in others so they can grow in their knowledge and understanding, surpassing their own expectations. This investment includes taking the time to build an intentional culture of trust and community, empowering teachers and staff pedagogically, leading by example, and demonstrating a passion for people and education.”

The Highlands School in Bel Air specializes in educating students in grades K-8 with dyslexia, ADHD and language-based learning differences.