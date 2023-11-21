The Highlands School ‘Big Event’ raises $300,000

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Highlands School hosted its 21st annual Big Event on Oct. 9 at the Maryland Golf and Country Club in Bel Air and raised a record $300,000. The kindergarten through eighth grade independent school in Bel Air teaches students with learning differences and achievement gaps.

“We are blown away by the success of this year’s Big Event,” said Head of School Claudia Nachtigal. “We are so thankful for our community’s support. The Big Event earnings go directly towards tuition assistance and help families afford the education their student desperately needs.”

Advertisement

The fundraiser features golf, pickleball and tennis tournaments, a 5K race and fun walk, as well as a dinner and auction.

“Over the past 21 years, the Big Event has only continued to grow,” said Highlands School Board Treasurer Stuart Lucas. “Community members realize when they support the Big Event, their support stays local and serves students in Harford County. We hope to continue breaking fundraising records so more students in our community have the opportunity to attend The Highlands School and can achieve academic success.”

Advertisement

“This year’s Big Event exceeded our expectations,” said Highlands School Board President Bob McClelland. “We are proud of the record amount of donations and participation at this year’s event. We’re already looking forward to an even bigger and better 22nd annual Big Event!”

Those who could not attend the Big Event but are interested in supporting The Highlands School can visit highlandsschool.net/giving/.