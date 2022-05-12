Sgt. Steven Hartnett, with the PA Army National Guard, shares a moment with his children, Hickory Elementary School students , from left, Eric, S.J. and Emily Hartnett after he surprised them disguised as school mascot Sylvester the Squirrel for "Squirrel Appreciation Day" Thursday, May 12, 2022 . Hartnett had been deployed in Egypt for the last 11 months and surprised his children at Hickory Elementary School. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hickory Elementary soldier dad surprise | PHOTOS

Disguised as Hickory elementary School mascot Sylvester the Squirrel for "Squirrel Appreciation Day", Sgt. Steven Hartnett with the PA Army National Guard, surprised his three children Thursday, May 12, 2022. Sgt. Hartnett had been deployed in Egypt for the last 11 months with the PA Army National Guard.

A very happy Hartnett family, from left, S.J., Eric, Sgt. Steven Hartnett, wife Diana and Emily proudly display a sign welcoming Sgt Hartnett home at Hickory Elementary School Thursday, May 12, 2022. Sgt. Hartnett had been deployed in Egypt for the last 11 months and surprised his children disguised as school mascot Sylvester the Squirrel for "Squirrel Appreciation Day" Thursday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Disguised as Hickory elementary School mascot Sylvester the Squirrel, Sgt. Steven Hartnett makes his way into the school cafeteria for "Squirrel Appreciation Day" and to surprise his three children, Hickory students S.J., Eric and Emily Thursday, May 12, 2022. Sgt. Hartnett had been deployed in Egypt for the last 11 months with the PA Army National Guard. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hickory Elementary School students and siblings, from left, Eric, S.J. and Emily Hartnett, pose for a few photos with their mom Diana Hartnett and their dad Sgt. Steven Hartnett, disguised as school mascot Sylvester the Squirrel for "Squirrel Appreciation Day" at Hickory Elementary School Thursday, May 12, 2022. Sgt. Hartnett, with the PA Army National Guard, had been deployed in Egypt for the last 11 months and surprised his children at the school Thursday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Sgt. Steven Hartnett, left, with the PA Army National Guard, disguised as school mascot Sylvester the Squirrel carefully removes his costume head while his children, Hickory Elementary School students, from left, Eric, S.J. and Emily Hartnett, unknowingly pose for a few photos with their mom Diana Hartnett and their dad who had been deployed in Egypt for the last 11 months and surprised his children at Hickory Elementary School Thursday, May 12, 2022 for "Squirrel Appreciation Day". (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Sgt. Steven Hartnett, with the PA Army National Guard, shares a huge hug with his daughter Emily after surprising her and her brothers disguised as school mascot Sylvester the Squirrel for "Squirrel Appreciation Day" Thursday, May 12, 2022 . Hartnett had been deployed in Egypt for the last 11 months and surprised his children at Hickory Elementary School. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hickory Elementary School student S.J. Hartnett tries on the mascot costume head while his little brother, Kindergartner, Eric Hartnett is ready for his turn Thursday May 12, 2022. Their dad, Sgt. Steven Hartnett with the PA Army National Guard, surprised them and their sister Emily at the school disguised as mascot Sylvester the Squirrel for "Squirrel Appreciation Day" Thursday, May 12, 2022 . Hartnett had been deployed in Egypt for the last 11 months. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

