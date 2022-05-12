Hickory Elementary soldier dad surprise | PHOTOS

Sgt. Steven Hartnett, left, with the PA Army National Guard, disguised as school mascot Sylvester the Squirrel carefully removes his costume head while his children, Hickory Elementary School students, from left, Eric, S.J. and Emily Hartnett, unknowingly pose for a few photos with their mom Diana Hartnett and their dad who had been deployed in Egypt for the last 11 months and surprised his children at Hickory Elementary School Thursday, May 12, 2022 for "Squirrel Appreciation Day". (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)