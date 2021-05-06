Maryland’s top health officials tout benefits of COVID vaccines at nursing homes during visit to Bel Air

More than 60% of adults 18 and over have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and teens 16 and older are currently eligible for the two-shot Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to Schrader. Officials also are preparing to get younger teens vaccinated, pending the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s granting of emergency authorization to Pfizer’s vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds.