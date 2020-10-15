Health Department to distribute free masks to Harford County businesses

The Harford County Health Department will hold a #MasksOnMaryland drive-thru clinic next week to distribute free masks to local businesses.
The masks will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Health Department’s main office at 120 S. Hays St. in Bel Air. Businesses are encouraged to register in advance to secure masks and reduce wait times, according to a news release from the Health Department.
“We are pleased to be able to distribute masks for our local community, without charge, to continue with safety precautions against COVID-19," said Marcy Austin, Acting Health Officer, in a statement. "All of our Harford County community has worked tirelessly over the past several months to help combat this virus, and this is just another opportunity for the health department to stress the importance of safe practices during this time. Wearing a mask can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and we welcome any business who is in need of masks for their staff or guests to drive thru on Wednesday.”
The Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear face coverings in public and follow other preventive measures, such as social distancing, frequent hand washing and cleaning high touch areas to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The free mask event is a part of the #MasksOnMaryland campaign to encourage all Marylanders to wear face coverings in public places to help prevent contracting and spreading COVID-19.
The campaign coincides with the start of flu season.
“The Harford County Health Department is encouraging all residents to continue to wear masks and social distance, especially during flu season,” said Lisa Swank, the Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for the health department. “This is why we are providing Harford County businesses with free masks to distribute to their patrons and employees during this time of year. Especially with the upcoming flu season, your actions can define the health of our community.”